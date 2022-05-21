Marilyn Monroe dress designer slams Kim Kardashian . The author of the sketch of the original "naked" dress of Marilyn Monroe in 1962, fashion designer Bob McKee, was unhappy with the appearance of Kim Kardashian on the red carpet of the Met Gala. It is reported by Entertainment Weekly.

"I think it was a big mistake," Mackey said in an interview with the publication. Marilyn was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. No one was photographed like her. And this dress was made for her. No one else was to be seen in it."

McKee also shared historians' concerns that Monroe's dress may have been damaged by Kardashian wearing it. Usually, such rare things are stored in museums under glass.

The dress for Marilyn Monroe was created in 1962 by Jean Louis. In it, she performed at the birthday party of President John F. Kennedy, performing the song Happy Birthday Mr. President.

Fashion designer Bob McKee was only 23 years old when he sketched the dress under the guidance of designer Jean Louis.

In 2021, he told Page Six, the Kardashians are very attractive, and some are very beautiful, but they are only famous for being famous.

Advertisement

He continued: You know, he made a lot of money, so I guess he has something to say about it. A couple of them have really copied Cher's clothes just for the line, Bat for Bat, which is interesting. That's it, whatever. I did those [designs] so many years ago that I don't care if they are copied or anything. That's the decent thing to do, and it should end there.