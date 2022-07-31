The Allegations Of Her Husband’s Infidelity Were Confirmed By Emily Ratajkowski

Recently, news broke in the media that Emily Ratajkowski was getting ready to file for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard because of his repeated infidelity.

“No one will be shocked when the eventual social media post or PR statement appears. He betrayed her repeatedly. That is awful. “The insiders said then, ‘He is an animal.

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In a Tight Little Black Dress And Blonde Hair During Stroll Through New York City!

The model has been getting more and more attention lately sans a wedding band. She did not, however, make any statements prior to lately. Sebastian, incidentally, also wants to keep quiet, but considering the claims, this is not surprising.

But Emily still made it obvious the other day that the rumors were real. Naturally, she avoided discussing her husband’s adultery. Ratajkowski, however, favored a number of fan responses that expressed relief over her decision to end her relationship with the cheater.

Keep in mind that Emily and Sebastian wed in 2018. Their son Sylvester Apollo Beer was born in March 2021. They appeared to be a pretty happy couple from the outside. Fans are still shocked that Bear-McClard would ever wish to alter one of the world’s prettiest women.

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Announces She Is Six Months Pregnant As She Continues To Post Swimsuit Photos

Ratajkowski’s absence from her wedding band first gave rise to breakup rumors, but the “Uncut Gems” producer was later seen holding onto it.

After barely two weeks of becoming public with their relationship, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard, 41, were married in a courthouse ceremony in February 2018.

On Valentine’s Day of that year, the couple was first seen kissing.

Ratajkowski and the couple’s 1-year-old son Sylvester have been spending a lot of time together since we broke the news. The “My Body” author posted a cute picture of her dad holding her son, who was dressed in what appeared to be blue paint from head to toe, over the weekend.