The 49-year-old actress Robyn Griggs, well renowned for her work on the soap operas "Another World" and "One Life to Live," has passed away. The actress Robyn Griggs passed away from cervical cancer

The tragic news was revealed Saturday afternoon in a message on the celebrity's official Facebook page. Hello everyone, I'm sorry to inform you of Robyn's loss; please accept my condolences.

She would want us to keep in mind that she is no longer in pain and has pleasant recollections.

I'll never forget how willing she was to share her experience with me and how welcoming she was of my assistance. In order to accomplish so, she wished to share her tale and aid others. I felt privileged to do so. My friend, you will be missed and will always make me smile.

Griggs, who wed golf professional Mark Wiley in 2013, was open and honest with her friends and admirers about her health issues. In 2020, she received a stage 4 cervical cancer diagnosis, and as of last month, she disclosed the development of four new tumors.

"I now have four tumors. Griggs wrote on her account on July 7: "I have two new tumors on my liver, one on my abdominal muscle, and a massive one on my right side lymphatic vessels. The story also states that on Aug. 11 — just two days before her death — the actress transferred into hospice care.

She has fought with tenacity, grace, and strength that is truly inspirational. Please keep Robyn and her family in your thought and prayers during this trying time.

Six episodes of "One Life to Live" in 1991 featured Griggs as Stephanie Hobart. She later spent two years as Maggie Cory on "Another World." Later, she appeared in movies, including 2010's "Hell week" and 2003's "Severe Injuries."