The Actress Constance Wu Claims She Was The Victim Of Sexual Harassment And Intimidation

The 40-year-old actress spoke with The Atlantic on Friday to promote her new book Making a Scene, and she stated that one of the show's producers had sexually harassed and intimidated her while filming the ABC sitcom.

To preserve the program and its impact on the Asian American community, Wu said she did not come forward with the tale at the time, despite the fact that she felt unhappy with it.

PEOPLE's request for comment from ABC was not immediately met with a response from the company's representatives.

My publisher pushed me to put my thoughts down on paper regarding this topic. Wu remembered on stage to a reporter from The Atlantic: "I was like, 'No, I'm done with that part in my life. I had a really painful experience during the first couple of years of working on the program, and no one knew about it, despite the fact that the show was groundbreaking for Asian Americans.

She went on to explain that she didn't want to ruin the show's image because it was the first network TV show to feature Asian Americans in almost 20 years. Many forms of sexual harassment and intimidation occurred during the first two seasons of the show, but I didn't speak up until recently.

The Crazy Rich Asians star claimed she finally had the courage to reject the offer from the mystery producer after the ABC show became a hit.

I was no longer concerned that I may be fired, she said. At that point, I was finally able to tell that particular producer no to his repeated attempts to intimidate and harass me. And so I reflected, You know what? I took care of it, no one has to know, and the show's and this Asian American producer's reputations will remain intact.