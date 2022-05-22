The actor will also act as a producer for the upcoming project of his children's book The One and Only Sparkella

Channing Tatum will play one of the central characters in the film adaptation of his children's book The One and Only Sparkella. ComicBook reports.

The actor will also act as a producer for the upcoming project. The book shows the relationship between father and daughter. One of the central parts of the plot is immersion in the world of magic with the help of the girl's imagination.

On his Instagram, Tatum posted a photo in which he poses in a dress in his hands with his book. The actor added that the second work of "Sparkella" will be available for purchase on May 31.

Earlier it was reported that before the shooting of the third part of the movie "Magic Mike," Channing Tatum went on a strict diet. In the film, the artist plays a stripper, because of which certain requirements were put forward for his physique at that time. Are they copied or anything. That's the honorable thing to do, and it should end there. The Actor on The Kelly Clarkson Show admitted that he has to adhere to strict dietary rules and literally starve himself. In addition, he must train twice a day to get in shape. In the film, Tatum plays a stripper, so his body must be sculpted and toned.

Advertisement

"It's not even helpful. You must starve yourself. I don't think it's good for your health when you're that skinny," the actor says of pre-production.

Channing Tatum added that he even wanted to turn down the role because of the heavy workload. According to him, after 40 years, losing weight is much more difficult, and if before the weight could fluctuate within 30 kg, now he cannot lose more than 15 kg.