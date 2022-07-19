The 25th Anniversary Of Her Brother Gianni Versace's Murder, Fashion Designer Donatella Versace Posted A Tribute On Instagram

The Versace house's creative director shared several pictures of herself and her brother online.

Gianni, I have adored you for 25 years. I want you to be there every day, Donatella Versace added.

The official account of the Versace house also paid tribute to the fashion designer's memories. Gianni Versace was pictured wearing a vivid green sweater, and the text said, "Love to everyone at Versace."

At 50, the brand's creator and designer were assassinated on July 15, 1997, not far from his Miami home. A serial killer by the name of Andrew Cunanan shot him. A couple of days later, he killed himself.

After Gianni Versace passed away, his sister Donatella took over the running of his fashion business.

In a previous post, According to CNN, Gianni Versace's former Manhattan mansion is on the market for $70 million.

The interior of the seven-bedroom home was entirely refurbished after the late fashion designer purchased it in 1995. The auction company Sotheby's International Realty conducts the sale.

The 1950-built mansion gives the purchaser the chance to "live like such a royal" and "possess a piece of real land and style heritage," according to a statement from the auction company.

On six storeys, it features 17 bedrooms with opulent furnishings that face out onto Fifth Avenue, where Central Park is located.

Italian marble and Austrian parquet are used to construct the floors. Five stoves, decorated ceilings and walls, and mosaics are all there. The mansion's floors each have a unique style.

Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace's 75th birthday was set for December 2, 2021. His name is still linked to opulence, sexiness, obscenity, and a love of extravagant, punk, and antique artworks.

He was unceremoniously killed on the threshold of his Miami villa in circumstances that are still up for debate. He was raised in a remote town in Calabria as a tailor store clerk and a lorry driver.