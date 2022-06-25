The 18-year-old daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum showed a photo in a bathing suit

The heiress of the German supermodel Heidi Klum published a frame in a swimsuit. The girl shared the picture with subscribers on social networks.

In a new photo, 18-year-old Lenny Klum appeared in a pink two-piece swimsuit with triangular cups. A straw hat completed the look.

"Angel," "The most beautiful girl on the planet," "Barbie," "That's what genes mean," and "Copy of mom," wrote Internet users in the comments.

Lenny Klum went on to take her first steps in the modeling business. In December 2020, she posed for the cover of German Vogue with her mother, her debut as a model.

A year later, she walked the catwalk for the first time at the Der Berliner Salon show as part of Berlin Fashion Week.

In addition to Lenny, born to Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, Heidi Klum has three children from her ex-husband, singer Seal: sons Henry and Johan, and daughter Lou. Since February 2019, the supermodel has been married to musician Tom Kaulitz.

Following in the footsteps of her famous mother, the teenager is building a modeling career that has covered Vogue Germany, Glamor Germany, and Harper's Bazaar Germany over the past year and a half, sometimes with Heidi.

After launching Berlin Fashion Week in early 2021, she also made it to the Alta Moda show in Dolce & Gabbana in August.

Earlier, It was reported that supermodel Heidi Klum published footage from her daughter's graduation. Heidi Klum shared with social subscribers footage from the official portion of the 18-year-old daughter Lenny's prom.

In a video posted by the supermodel, her heir, dressed in a navy blue dress and Confederate shirt, is seen receiving her high school diploma and shaking hands with teachers.

In another video, a girl throws a Confederate into the sky. "I'm so proud of you," the famous mother signed.