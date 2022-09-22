The 11-Year-Old Son Of Selma Blair, Arthur Blair, Has Stated That He Is Quite Proud Of His Mother

The Legally Blonde actress, who is 50 years old, walked the stage with professional dancer Sasha Farber, and her touching performance brought both the audience and the judges to tears. Blair, who has been candid about her condition of multiple sclerosis and how she wishes to make a message in the competition, performed an elegant routine to the song "Time of My Life" by David Cook.

After the performance, Blair's 11-year-old son Arthur, whom she raises with her ex-husband Jason Bleick, gushed over his mom's routine, which earned the pair a score of 28 out of a possible 40 points from the judges.

According to what he said to Access Hollywood, "I'm incredibly proud of her." It is nice that she engages in these activities and walks around the space. He went on to say that it was incredible. Even the judges felt something when they heard it.

Blair and her partner discussed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in her introductory package before she began her routine. They made note of how she struggles with both her physical and mental abilities as a result of her condition.

During the sessions, she shared with Farber that she hoped to find a manner to perform that made use of her entire body. Putting forth the effort to do this can only serve to benefit me in the long run.

Blair also revealed that she was experiencing some anxiety about her balance, but she cautioned, "I've overestimated myself in the past, so don't underestimate me." The Cruel Intentions actress published a selfie taken in the car with her son Arthur on the occasion of his first day of fifth grade last month. The preteen boy was wearing a blue hoodie and grinning at the camera as he glanced up at it.