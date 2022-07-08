Tessa Thompson is a new street style and red carpet star to follow

The actress, who plays a role in the new superhero film Thor: Love and Thunder, has caught our attention with her recent appearances and now claims to be one of the most stylish American celebrities.

We show her cool outfits on the red carpet and in everyday life and tell her who is responsible for them.

Chances are you already know Tessa Thompson , the 38-year-old actress who played Charlotte Hale in the Wild West series and Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor superhero movie series.

Thanks to the work of stylists Wayman Deon and Mickey McDonald, the celebrity has become more noticeable than ever - her images, not dictated by rigid contracts with fashion brands, began to be eclectic and bold, making them want to look at.

Thompson thought that press event to promote Thor: Love and Thunder and Westworld were the perfect opportunities to show off their quirky style and penchant for interesting brands, and the image-making duo crafted each set into a clever visual statement.

So, at the world premiere of the superhero action movie, in which Tessa played the role of the dead warrior and bounty hunter Valkyrie, the actress appeared in a custom Armani Privé dress made of metallic silk, which emphasized the character of the fictional heroine, and a minimalist decoration in the spirit of the time - a bracelet on her forearm.

For the red carpet of the premiere of Westworld, Wayman and Mika chose a dress for their ward from the young New York brand Interior NYC, founded just two years ago.

The stylists, who are also responsible for the images of Regina King, think through to the smallest detail of Tessa's exits for interviews and everyday meetings.

The actress loves to wear eye-catching Loewe sunglasses, is not afraid of conceptual fashion from the Maison Margiela team, and adds surrealism and grunge to life with the help of Schiaparelli and Vaquera items. We will continue to follow with enthusiasm what fashionable experiments Thompson decides on.