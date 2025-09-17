X/@w_terrence

A detailed transcript of text message exchanges between the suspect in the Charlie Kirk shooting goes up on the Internet alongside Terence K. Williams’s reportage. According to the police, these messages tell the tale of the suspect confessing to the killing and describing his attempt to retrieve the murder weapon while resisting arrest. Thus, it opens up renewed interest in the ongoing investigation into the assassination of the conservative commentator.

Illegitimately, a series of endless-back-and-forth messages begins describing what went on in the immediate aftermath of the incident with the suspect in custody. In the text, Robinson asked the suspect to check under a keyboard, where a note is found that reads: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.” Texts started to get dramatic, with Robinson admitting to the killing and worrying about retrieving his grandfather’s rifle left behind at the scene while ultimately deciding to turn himself in to police.

The validity of the messages triggered fierce controversy immediately among followers of the case. The messages were presented by the conservative commentator Williams with little analysis and more attention to the raw transcript itself.

Reactions to the post were widely circulated, many casting doubt on the authenticity of the messages. One user said, “Yea because this is how 22 year olds text each other. They aren’t even trying.” Suggesting that these texts seem unnatural for a young adult. Another user simply said: “It’s all a pre-written script. There’s a lot more to this.” Suggesting these messages might be part of a bigger narrative being constructed.

An intriguing focus on details from some commentators arose: “I don’t buy any of it,” asserted another. “They claim it was a Mauser M98 style rifle. But a basic internet search shows it more like a Remington 700 or similar. It’s a lie.” This kind of forensic detail scrutiny only shows how much observers have tied everything on this case.

How the texts read eventually became a matter of concern for some. A handful of users described the message exchange as “scripted,” pointing out that young adults simply do not draft such long, articulate texts. “SCRIPTED! This is not how kids text,” said one user. “The most fabricated bs they ever fed us! I don’t believe any of this. Sounds like a script,” said another.

Meanwhile, in contrast, some responses were of the opposite opinion and believed the texts to be true. The denial of the possibility that the texts were fabricated came from one user who said: “I actually do believe it. Because I’m not an illiterate moron.” This was in response to another comment that questioned the authenticity of the text conversation.

One comment insinuates a possible political motive for the attack, noting Robinson’s comment about his father having become “pretty diehard MAGA” since Trump took office. Another comment characterized the entire situation as “80s movie plot with a modern day woke twist to it,” thereby also condemning the narrative and present-day cultural viewpoints.

The alleged text messages are by now just one of the many fantastic hues in a case that has captured the imagination of the country. While the law enforcement authorities have not yet gotten down to officially verifying these particular sets of text, they did confirm that they so far recovered a plethora of digital evidence from the suspect’s devices. The debate on these texts brings up matters of truth, evidence, and narrative in high-profile criminal cases. There is a divide: one side sees the texts as legitimate evidence, while the other views them as possible Fabricated Documents in the wider story. The case has also drawn commentary from figures like Jesse Watters, who has previously discussed high-profile events with Kirk. This incident follows a period of rising attacks on political figures, and some, including a former FBI agent, have speculated it was a professional hit.