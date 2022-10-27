Taylor Swift Took Some Criticism For A Sequence In The Music Video For Anti-Hero In Which She Stood On A Scale That Read Fat

Following criticism from several health professionals and activists, Taylor Swift deleted a portion of the fat-shaming sequence from the music video for her song "Anti-Hero." The clip showed Swift standing on a scale that referred to her as overweight rather than displaying her actual weight.

The woman, who was 32 at the time, sang the phrase "I stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror" while staring down at the scale. After she finished singing the song, the camera turned to show her looking at the second version of herself and shaking her head.

Swift, who penned the song and filmed the music video, explained on Twitter the previous Friday that the visual for the track "Midnights" off of her new album "Midnights" depicted her recurring nightmares and anxiety attacks.

Swift, who has previously battled an eating disorder, removed the moment from the version of the available video on Apple Music after receiving backlash from critics and health professionals who deemed it to be harmful.

The way that Taylor Swift describes her difficulties with her body image in her song video, in which she looks down at a scale that says "fat," is a pretty s–tty way to put it.

However, people who are obese do not require it to be stated once again that it is everyone's worst nightmare to look like them, nor do they want to hear it. In a tweet, social worker Shira Rosenbluth, who specializes in treating eating disorders, expressed her thoughts on the topic.

Rosenbluth continued by saying that having an eating disorder is not an acceptable justification for fatphobia. However, it is not difficult to mention that I am now experiencing difficulties with my body image rather than saying that I am an obese and repulsive pig.

A further user of social media reasoned as follows: I heard someone comment that she could've stated not skinny enough, and that would have been more in line with what she was attempting to get through anyhow, on top of not being insulting.