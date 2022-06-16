Taylor Swift shocks fans with a stunner concert at Tribeca Film Festival

Taylor Swift clearly loves nothing more than to keep her fans on their toes. At Saturday's screening of her short film All Too Well, the star had to talk with director Mike Mills about her upcoming film journey.

At this festival, Taylor acted as a director, screenwriter, producer, and starring performer but still remembered her main talent and ended the day with a live acoustic performance.

At first, everything went according to the original plan, but when her conversation with Michael dragged on, Swift asked the audience: "Do you have an extra 10 minutes? ".

After a nod of joy in her direction, Taylor performed the extended version of All Too Well, featured on last year's Red (Taylor's Version), to rapturous applause from the audience.

It wasn't the only surprise the 32-year-old Grammy winner had up her sleeve. After discussing the concept and creative approach to making the short film, Swift invited its stars, Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien, to the stage.

"He's not a monster; he's just a narcissistic, selfish child," O'Brien said of his character and the film's main antagonist (his character is rumored to be based on Swift's ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal.

Taylor thanked the actor for the "electric charisma" his character needed and also called Sink "insanely talented ." "I wanted it to feel like their coming together is inevitable and that their breakup is just as inevitable," she said of the short's lead couple.

The good news for fans of Swift's directing skills doesn't end there: when asked by Mills if she was going to make a feature film next time, she replied: "With pleasure. " On the occasion of her appearance at the film festival, the star also shared a new one-and-a-half-minute version of the song All Too Well. Definitely recommend listening!