Taylor Swift Revealed That The First Tune On Her Next Album Midnights, Titled "Lavender Haze," Was Inspired By Her Romance With Joe Alwyn

During a media blitz for her next album Midnights, Taylor Swift discussed the inspiration behind the song "Lavender Haze," which she wrote about her relationship with her long-term boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

The 32-year-old Grammy winner said in a video posted to Instagram on Friday that she learned the term from the AMC series Mad Men. Swift revealed that the term "Lavender Haze" was commonly used in the 1950s to describe being in love, adding that she considered the concept "wonderful" because it implied being immersed in an all-encompassing state of love.

The Wildest Dreams singer also prefaced why the word reminded her of Alwyn, 31, by saying, "I mean, theoretically, when you're in the Lavender Haze, you'll do anything to stay there and not let anybody bring you down off of that cloud."

Swift added that she and her six-year partner "had to avoid odd stories, tabloid stuff, and they just ignore it," without revealing the identity of her boyfriend.

So, she explained, the song is about blocking out the noise to focus on what's truly important. My sincere wish is that you find it to your satisfaction.

After Swift's 2016 split with musician Calvin Harris, the Blank Space singer and Alwyn began dating.

Unlike many of the pop diva's former relationships, which have been well publicized and have included flings with Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Harry Styles, and Tom Hiddleston, the All Too Well singer and The Favourite star has made an effort to keep their romance under wraps.

They have yet to confirm the engagement rumors circulating since late Spring. In April, Alwyn discussed how the overly nosy culture prompted him and Swift to keep their romance private. According to an interview he gave to Elle magazine at the time, he explained that his reclusiveness was not motivated by a desire for privacy.