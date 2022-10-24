Taylor Swift Responds To Midnights Becoming Spotify's Most Played Album In 24 Hours

The singer-songwriter, who is 32 years old, released her most recent studio album, Midnights, on Friday, and she observed as it immediately earned the record of the most-streamed playlist in a single day in the record of Spotify.

In addition, on October 22nd, before the clock could strike midnight, Taylor Swift became the artist with the most streams of any album on Spotify in a single day. A tweet from a music streaming service on Friday congratulated Taylor Swift, @taylorswift13.

Swift added seven more songs to the album's tracklist just three hours after the album was made available for purchase for the first time, which led to record-breaking sales figures.

Swift later replied to the announcement that she surpassed the single-day streaming milestone. Her album is said to have garnered more than the 183 million streams that Bad Bunny's May album Un Verano Sin Ti pulled in, which was the record that previously held the record for most streams in a single day. But before, the record of 176.8 million streams had been set by Drake in 2021 for his long-awaited record, Certified Lover Boy.

Swift posed this question to her devoted following on Twitter: "How did I get this fortunate, having you all out here doing something this heart-popping?" I mean, what the heck just took place?!?!

Although it is unknown exactly how many streams Taylor garnered with her 10th studio album, the album itself has made its way into the history books of Apple Music. On October 21st, #Midnights broke the record for the most first-day streams for any pop album ever on Apple Music. This record had previously stood since the service's inception. On Twitter, congratulations are for @taylorswift13.

Swift's long-term partner Joe Alwyn (writing as William Bowery) contributed to the record, Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff, and even actress Zo Kravitz, with whom Swift uploaded a photo this weekend to mark the album's release.