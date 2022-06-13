Tamar Braxton's Twerking Video Has Fans Excited On Social Media

Tamar Braxton shared a video on her social media account in which she is twerking like there's no tomorrow. Check out the latest clip she shared below.

'I wanna put music to it but that damn @jameswrightchanel needs the work of the lord… we act UP before we go onstage… we are all so grateful to God be the glory #littlebootiesmatter,' she said.

Someone said: 'Lol that’s it right there took me out!! Get it sis!!' and one other follower said this: 'Jamessssss im screaming you and Taytay together omg.'

Real booties matter! That part! Up down move that thang around Tay! Love you sis! @tamarbraxton

A fan said: 'How is your son going to feel when he sees his mother twerking?' and one other follower posted this: 'He went down in flames the first time he saw me.'

One fan said: 'That thang thanging tho you did got better with twerkinnn howww,' and one other follower said: '“He Wasn’t Man Enough” played in my head while watching this.'

Someone else said: 'I’m Done! Ayooooo! U go girl cuz ain’t nuffin to it but to do ittttt!'

Tamar Braxton made her fans and followers happy with an announcement that she dropped via her social media account. Check it out below.

'@tamarbraxton is now available on Europe’s #1 personalized shoutout platform, @memmo_official ! Here to share the perfect message for you or your loved ones for any special occasion. Link in bio to book,' Tamar captioned the post that has fans steering for her via the comments section.

Someone else said: 'I went around 360 degree and not find something more beautiful than you.'

Another follower posted this: 'Have charcoal take you some pictures we need to see the full swimsuit ma’am,' and a fan said: 'You look stunning Tay. Check out @karma7.co for more bikinis that would look amazing on you.'