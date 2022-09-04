Sylvester Stallone, Made A Special Appearance During His Brother Frank Stallone's Show

In the midst of his separation from his wife, Jennifer Flavin, Sylvester Stallone was positive and passionate onstage at a recent appearance with his brother, artist Frank Stallone.

The actor, who is 76 years old, shared the stage with his brother, who is 72, on Friday night at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The crowd members preceding Sylvester were the first to welcome the throng to the performance, saying, "The dazzling flashes of show biz." I'm grateful. I'm grateful. I'm grateful.

In Rocky IV, we performed a sequence that I never believed was feasible, and I don't think it's ever been replicated, Sylvester added, presenting John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band as the show's debut. I must express my gratitude to the men who popularised the song "Hearts on Fire."

Cafferty and his band also presented a set that featured the song "On the Dark Side" in addition to "Hearts on Fire." He informed the crowd that Sylvester had apparently asked him to begin the show and had spoken to let him know about Frank's appearance at the Hard Rock.

Sylvester returned to the stage after the group's opening performance and welcomed his brother with kind words. "Hello, I'm on a mission here. I'm here to spread the word. Okay? Although I've been extremely fortunate in life, my brother, who actually has more skill than I do, is ready to pour it all on you.

I am, therefore, the bringer of great news, he declared. I want everyone to stand up for my amazing brother, Frank the tank.

Frank entertained the crowd during his act by sharing tales from his time writing the music for Staying Alive in 1983 and the Rocky movie series. Frank also disclosed to concertgoers that portions of his performance were being recorded for the Stallone family's forthcoming Paramount+ reality series.