Thank you to the fans, Sylvester Stallone has now embarked on the second season of this massive star creation Tulso King, motivating everyone in his own unique style again for more episodes to come. The action star announced the news to his audience on social media. Now, every globe-trotter will want to step back into the world of Dwight Manfredi.

Anything is never commonplace if it comes from Sly Stallone. The hype bloom for Tulsa King’s third season was ignited by a quick yet really heavy-hitting message from the legendary actor-producer of the Paramount+ series. “I would like to thank the loyal audience and welcome one and all to see this season’s episodes! They don’t disappoint! Keep punching, Sly 🥊” There it was: two or three short sentences packed with shelf energy-would I paralyze you with an urge to allegiance or at least to sign up for Paramount+?

Soon thereafter, the comments section exploded as fans started throwing in their take, feelings, and celebrations about the show since it was first set. “Many congrats from a huge fan of yours from Turin 😍👏 Can’t wait to see the new episodes!!❤️🙌,” said one Italian. The love for Stallone internationally has always been and remains contagious, further proving that his global appeal has not diminished even an inch through the ages.

Others said it’s a show they never miss. “Been following since the beginning 🧐👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👍🏼👊🏼💪🏼😎☕️🦅🎬🎞️🎥⭐️🥊⭐️🥊⭐️🥊⭐️🥊⭐️🥊…” almost used every emoji the world knows in laughter to express his longtime fan’s excitement. Another comment was more functional: “Woo hooo!! This show is the only reason why I have paramount plus 😂.” One good show is sometimes just enough to get you to sign up for a streaming platform.

There sure was praise for Stallone for playing Dwight Manfredi, New York mafia capo exiled in Tulsa OK: “Simply the best series Paramount Plus has ever had! I really like the character Dwight Manfredi!! You’re a legend Sly! Keep Punching Champ 🥊🥊🥊.” Another added, “Stallone was made to play Manfredi!” If this is not true, Manfredi really is a character that is a perfect mix of Stallone’s raw toughness and comfortable vulnerability.

Family viewing traditions were made, with another comment saying, “Amazing show, and I watch it with my 81 yr old mom 😂 lol” which implies that Tulsa King is considered family-friendly. Another enthusiast is already making plans: “I’m right there tonight for series 3. Red wine and Sly. Perfect😍.” That’s quite a good date for Sunday night.

The fun wasn’t just about the third season; fans were already discussing, maybe joking about, potential season 4, which it seems is now a reality: “Thank you Sly! Looking forward to watching this season and Congratulations on renewal of season 4! 👏🙌 🥊👊❤️,” showing how the Tulsa King universe grows.

“This is terrible show, watched only a few episodes,” and then they moved on. “Its fake. I’m telling you it’s all fake. I mean it’s an AI generated post,” was uttered, since nobody believes anything anymore.

Mostly, it was genuine praise for the man and his seemingly endless work ethic and output of quality. “More than the episodes not to disappoint, you are never having disappointed in all your cinematographic career .❤️🥊🔥” was uttered by one admirer and reflected the common understanding that after all these years, Stallone still delivers. His wife Jennifer Flavin is often a source of support for him.

With the new season out, and what's been said about season three picking up good waves, it is pretty clear that Sylvester Stallone has hit upon another character set for his audience. Tulsa King maintains the tradition of strong, memorable, but vulnerable characters who the audience root for. It never matters if it will be in the ring or in Tulsa, because Sly will always be there drawing crowds.