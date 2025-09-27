Sydney Topliffe Shares Hilarious Behind The Scenes Look At Wayward Finale

Instagram/@syd_topliffe

The star of the show was able to please Sydney Topliffe with a wild and exclusive behind-the-scenes view of Netflix’s ‘Wayward.’ The star released a documentary-style film titled ‘Friends – A Documentary,’ commemorating the last days of filming while the cast was engaged in mad antics and bonding. This came at just the right time, considering the recently wrapped-up production of the dark thriller.

Advertisement

The video is like a spiral. It is anything but an ordinary, glammed-up, polished behind-the-scenes featurette. This almost seems like someone gave you their vlog camera for probably the craziest day on set. We see the cast–Olivia, Lila, Sidi, and Abby–and many others acting goofy between takes. They talk about a game called “name my favorite friend,” but it quickly turns into everyone naming “Sydney.” The entire vibe is contagious; they begin to get a bit wild. I mean, in a good way!

Topliffe earns one of the funniest moments deadpanning about the crew, “I really like the ones that sometimes make eye contact with me.” That kind of pep-talk relatability is what binds it all together. Then there are shots of the soundstage labeled “the flyer that they use to make some stuff,” followed by a late producer’s office and the cast reminiscing about their “second to last day,” a cute mix of anticipation and nostalgia. Joining the fray is another member of the cast, Kayla LaRette, making lighthearted comments about her popularity before getting all choked up, telling a crew member, “You know you’re my favorite. I love you the most.”

The comment section erupted with praise for the raw and funny behind-the-scenes peek. A fan expressed the sentiment perfectly by writing, “The best BTS look at Wayward. Exactly the level of comedy we need from a dark thriller.” Again, this supports the argument of the contrast the lighthearted nature of the video provides to what we expect to be coming from the show’s darker themes.

Another user was intrigued by some details in the video: “Amazing!!! @jjack416 in the lunchroom with an open umbrella. 😂😂😂” Those once-just-missed-it moments create an unspoken camaraderie among viewers privy to the inside jokes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Topliffe (@syd_topliffe)

Even cast member Kayla LaRette chimed in and declared it “the real premier!” Having another cast member join in on the festivities only adds weight to the claim: the camaraderie on screen translates really well into real life. Another commenter began seriously considering saving it, begging, “This better be a special feature on the DVD! LOVE this!” highlighting how much fans appreciate this kind of realness.

Advertisement

The video ends on a warm yet somewhat cryptic note with, “This was a blast, crew! Stay golden, pride boy.” It is a perfect send-off for a video that bittersweetly captures the feeling of closing the door on a huge project—with just the right amount of silliness and exhaustion pooled together with genuine love for the people you have shared the ride with. One of the courtyard documentaries from Sydney Topliffe provides a very rare and unforgettable curtain call for the new ‘Wayward’ world.