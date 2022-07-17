Sydney Sweeney Responded Emotionally To The News Of Two Emmy Nominations

The 24-year-old American actress immediately called her mother.

The TV star burst into tears when she learned she had received two Emmy nominations for her supporting roles. Sydney has a good chance of becoming the owner of awards for her roles in the popular series Euphoria and White Lotus.

Sweeney shared an emotional moment. The star called her mother to tell her about the happy news. The actress curled up in the car's passenger seat and cried, picking up a parent. Because of the surging emotions, Sydney could not say anything but the word "mother."

"This is the best day of my life. Thank you for my Emmy nominations. I am honored to know that both Olivia and Cassie are important to the audience. I am proud of this series and grateful to everyone next to me. Thank you, mom, for walking me through all the ups and downs. I love you!" Sydney said.

She was nominated in two categories: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in Euphoria and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for her performance in The White Lotus.

However, Sweeney admitted that she did not expect such recognition.

"I didn't think it would turn out like this. When I fell in love with acting, when I fell in love with my characters, I couldn't think of awards. I think there are so many incredible actors that I support, so I was not ready," said the star.

Sydney isn't the only Euphoria member to be nominated for an Emmy. Zendaya, the actress and producer of the project, broke all records.

In addition, the performer of the role of Ru received four nominations, including as the youngest producer.

In a previous post, Sydney Sweeney was on the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The 24-year-old American actress has received several awards for her role in the hit television series.

The blonde did a voluminous styling and loosened her hair. Makeup artists gave Sidney a bright makeover. Her eyes were thickly summed up, and delicate pink shadows were applied. The actress's lips were painted with beige lipstick.