Sydney Sweeney Opens Up About Filming Explicit Scenes For Euphoria

In a matter of just 2 seasons, HBO 's Euphoria has taken over the globe. The series is a hit with audiences of a wide range. The show explores a lot of explicit areas including themes of emotional trauma, physical abuse, drug abuse, and sexuality. This results in some very challenging acting for the artists involved. One of the past members, Sydney Sweeney , who plays the role of Cassie on the show recently opened up about her experience shooting some of the more explicit and sexual scenes in the series. The actress had a detailed conversation on the subject with Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series presented by Apple TV+

Sydney described her character Cassie in the following words: "She doesn't know how to communicate without showing her body. That is a form of communication for her, and she was never taught that you did not need that."

Speaking on the nude scenes in the series, Sydney said that the showrunner Sam Levinson was actually very open to cutting out any unnecessary nudity from the show but Sydney became very confident in her own body when she started portraying Cassie in such scenarios.

"It's a very safe environment. I'm very fortunate that I am coming up during a time where there is so much thought in this process," said Sydney.

Sydney also talked about how there are now intimacy coordinators on the show whose job is to help the actors in executing the difficult and risque scenes.

"They bring in tools. And we choreograph the whole thing."

Sydney said that the showrunners and the intimacy coordinators are very understanding about the entire process and all the nerves that go into shooting a nude scene, so much so that even right on the day of the shoot and right before the scene, the showrunners and the intimacy coordinators will ask the actors if they have changed their minds about doing the scene.

"It's really nice. I've never felt uncomfortable," said Sydney.

Euphoria is gearing up for its next season as the hype for the show continues to grow.