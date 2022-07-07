Suspect charges after breaking into two New York City residences owned by famed singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

A 35-year-old New Yorker faces trespassing and stalking charges after breaking into two New York City residences owned by famed singer-songwriter Taylor Swift .

Police say the suspicious, who was arrested on July 1, broke into one of the residential buildings located in the urban area of ​​Tribeca on March 26. This is written by a Hollywood reporter.

On June 12, the same man broke into another apartment building owned by Swift, located on the same street, and "threatened a 32-year-old woman through the intercom," said a representative of the office of the Deputy Commissioner for Public Oversight.

Swift, 32, has had problems with alleged stalkers in the past. In 2018, police reported that a man broke into her Tribeca townhouse and fell asleep there.

That same year, a Colorado man was arrested outside a Beverly Hills home owned by Swift. A knife, rope, and ammunition were found on him.

It was previously reported that singer Taylor Swift secretly engaged to actor Joe Alwyn after a five-year relationship.

It seems that Taylor Swift decided to follow the example of strong and independent celebrities who finally said yes to their beloved.

Her boyfriend and part-time actor Joe Alvin proposed a few months ago, but they only recently shared the news with their entourage.

"Basically, these are close relatives and true, very old friends. Everyone was required to keep secrets. Again, only a few people know the details of the wedding, and Taylor hasn't even told the people on her team about the engagement.

They want their love to stay out of the cameras as long as possible. This is just for them. And when they exchange vows, there will definitely not be Vogue, Rolling Stone, or Hello magazines! Everything will be simple and elegant, just like them," shared the insider.

That is why you could not notice the shining ring on the singer's finger, since Swift wears it only in the most intimate moments of his life.