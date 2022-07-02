Supermodel Kate Moss's 19-year-old daughter took to the catwalk as part of the Jacquemus show

The heiress of British supermodel Kate Moss , 19-year-old Lila, took part in the Jacquemus show. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

Last Monday, June 27, in a white sand quarry in Arles, France, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus presented a new collection called "Paper" (Le Papier).

The show was attended by 19-year-old Lila Moss . The daughter of British supermodel Kate Moss and Dazed & Confused editor Jefferson Hack walked the runway in a cropped off-the-shoulder jacket, trousers, and sandals.

The girl's hair was pulled back into a ponytail.

Among the guests at the fashion show were Victoria Beckham, Georgina Rodriguez, Vincent Cassel, and Tina Kunaky.

Talking about growing up in the spotlight in a recent interview with Vogue, Lila admitted that she was shocked by the attention around her mother, admitting that she was shocked by her Friends who also knew who he was.

He explained: 'I went to high school and everyone was like,' Oh, your mom Kate Moss! 'When you were so young, you didn't really have a filter, and I was like, "How do you know who he is? She is old! She's old and boring! "

Elaborating further on her relationship with her mother, Lila told the Fashion Bible: 'I was very protective of my mother.

"All my mother's friends say I was horrible as a child. I was very serious. But also, I will always copy it. She always puts her head down and doesn't look at the camera, so I always put my head down and don't look at the camera. I still do. '

Lila is now a director of her own company, Grace Grove Ltd., a move that coincides with the liquidation of three supermodel Mum Kate firms.

The company name is approval for The Grove, a family home in north London, which Kate recently sold.