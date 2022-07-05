Supermodel Kate Moss named Creative Director of Diet Coke

Supermodel Kate Moss is the creative director of Diet Coke. This is reported by the publication WWD.

Kate Moss has been named Creative Director of Diet Coke. The position, which has been vacant for the past ten years, was previously held by designer Marc Jacobs.

The supermodel also starred in the "Love What You Love" ad campaign, dedicated to people who have a positive attitude towards life. In the lens of photographer Quentin Jones, the Briton appeared bare-shouldered, wearing scarlet gloves and holding a can of Diet Coke.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Diet Coke family. I love the past collaborations they've done with such incredible fashion names. The "Love what you love" campaign immediately suited me because I firmly believe that with confidence and passion, you can make your wildest dreams come true," Kate Moss shared her emotions.

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid was a co-founder and partner of the non-alcoholic beverage company Kin Euphorics until September last year.

