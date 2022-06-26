Supermodel Claudia Schiffer revealed a shot in a swimsuit

German supermodel of the 90s Claudia Schiffer published a picture in a swimsuit. The catwalk legend shared the beach shot with subscribers on social networks.

51-year-old Claudia Schiffer posted a series of photos from her vacation on her personal blog. In the new footage, the supermodel of the 90s posed on the sandy coast by the ocean in a silk bandeau bodice with an animal print and a pareo.

The catwalk legend's hair is pulled back into a messy bun, and her eyes are hidden behind sunglasses. "Out of the office, part two," she captioned the pictures.

Subscribers of Claudia Schiffer noted her decent physical shape. "Mermaid in Paradise," "You are so beautiful," "Wow," "How can you be so slim all the time?", "Look great," Internet users wrote in the comments.

Many stressed that over the years, the supermodel had not changed much in appearance.

Earlier, It was reported that her skincare routine is her "mine" time and is perfect for her mental health. In her youth, she also learned the importance of skin care while living in the industry.

"I've always been strict about cleansing and using natural skin care products that nourish and strengthen your skin, which is why when I turn 50, my skin first Feels better. "

"I use organic, natural skin care products." Although a very strict practice, she allows herself to drink a glass of wine or treat herself here and there.

"My treats are chocolate and, every once in a while, a great red wine or my favorite Léoube Rosé," he explained. "We know that real dark chocolate has some protective effects on the heart, and it's not harmful," says Dr. Caroline Landolfo, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist.

"A small amount of alcohol, especially the antioxidants and flavonoids associated with red wine, can be very healthy for the heart," says Dr. Amy Pollak, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist.