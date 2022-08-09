Stunning In A Hot Pink Shorts Outfit And Transparent Heels, Eva Longoria Is A Beauty

The actress was seen on camera grinning as she arrived at renowned restaurant Catch Steak on Saturday wearing a stylish pair of summer shorts in the season's most famous hue.

She seems much younger than her actual age of 47. The actress has virtually no wrinkles, and it's not due to filters or manipulation. The star is consistently appealing, according to recent photos captured by the photographers.

Eva was photographed by onlookers in West Hollywood as she made her way to Catch Steak, LA, for dinner. It is virtually difficult to avoid being seen in the actress's creation. It appears that she had absolutely no objections to getting inside the cameras.

Eva donned a bright pink outfit with matching high heels, a super duper white top, and short, amazingly shorts. A big bag and jewelry, including a huge necklace, many bangles, and big hoops of earrings, completed the look.

The actress chose to use eye makeup and tied her hair up so that a few strands could outline her cheeks.

Netizens fantasize about discovering the key to Longoria's lean figure. Her gorgeous legs are impossible to look away from, and the fashionable short shorts make them appear even longer. A famous person must work out frequently.

She uploaded pictures of herself this week at the party dressed in a tight white cutout dress. She praised Ken Paves, the hairstylist, in the post, writing, "I do not even know what it is, but this ponytail has made me feel some kind of way."

She also looked stunning a few weeks ago when she attended an event at Hotel Don Pepe in Marbella, Spain, in partnership with the Eva Longoria Foundation.

She donned a satin slipdress by Victoria Beckham in vibrant yellow with a low back and beautiful lace accents for a stylish evening. She cooled herself with a Spanish fan in the same vivid yellow color while accessorizing with diamond stud earrings.