'Stranger Things' Used The Sword From The Movie 'Conan the Barbarian' With Schwarzenegger

The ninth episode of Stranger Things featured the Atlantean sword from the 1982 and 1984 Conan the Barbarian and Conan the Destroyer movies starring Arnold Schwarzenegger . This was announced by the actor of the show David Harbor on social networks.

"The prop at the end of the ninth episode is the Atlantean sword from the Conan movie. However, one fan found footage of him appearing back in Episode 7 at one of the inmates.

This is the actual sword used during the filming of both Conan films. It was heavy as hell, and I was honored to hold it in my hands," Harbor wrote.

Set in 1986, Stranger Things makes a lot of references to the best films and music of that period. For example, the Metallica track "Master of Puppets," played by Eddie in the last episode of season 4, was written in the same 1986.

Episode 7 shows that the sword was one of the many weapons that were locked in a case on the wall, given to prisoners to fight the monster after feast.

Unfortunately, the poor man who picked up the sword before Hopper was not so lucky.

In a previous post, Disney Kids Star Dan Benson Launches OnlyFans Account.

Disney children's film star Dan Benson, 34, has created an account on adult content service OnlyFans.

Benson is best known for his roles in projects such as Hannah's Gold, Wizards of Waverly Place, where he starred with Selena Gomez, and for voicing the TV series Rick and Morty.

According to JustJared, the actor decided to give his career a new round. Benson created a personal account on the adult content site OnlyFans and specified that a subscription for his fans would cost $20 per month.

"If you wanted to see me naked, consider that your wish came true," the actor wrote in his profile.

Benson also noted that he intends to spend the proceeds on charitable organizations involved in supporting the LGBT community.