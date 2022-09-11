Stranger Things' Sadie Sink And Taylor Swift Dazzle On The Red Carpet

The 32-year-old Grammy Award winner reconnected with All Too Well heroine Sadie Sink on the red carpet on Friday before a discussion about the short film, which Swift directed and was based on her song of the same name from Red Taylor's Version, was led by TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey.

She talked openly about the ten-year process of developing a visual component for the song, which was initially made public in 2012 as a component of her fourth studio album, Red.

Swift claimed that there was no way in the world in which she could have included a visual component to that song at that time. In order to know how I would even make visually portray that story, I required ten years of sort of retrospective reflection.

And I'm very appreciative that, because of some insane confluence of all these various turns of fate, I was able to accomplish it. It's really unbelievable. The film Sink, 20, portrays Swift's fictitious character Her, following her tragic love story with Dylan O'Brien's Him to its tragic finale.

Swift won three MTV Video Music Awards last month for best long-form video, best director, and video of the year for the short film All Too Well. At the upcoming awards ceremony, All Too Well is also eligible for an Academy Award nomination in the category of best live-action short.

When she revealed to Netflix's Tudum back in May that Swift's The one was at the peak of her Spotify Wrapped last year, Sink, who is also pushing her role in The Whale at TIFF, previously acknowledged being a real-life Swiftie.

After her character Max fled Vecna's clutches in season 4, she stated that Swift's August would be the song that would save her. Sink claimed that the song could truly make him feel better.