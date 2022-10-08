Stormi Webster's TikTok Photos With Her Mom Are Way Too Chill The Jenners: Kylie And Nana Kris Jenner

It's another unforgettable moment for Kylie and Stormi, and this time mom Kris is in on the action. In a new video posted on Thursday, the 25-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics can be seen sitting in a car with the momager and her 4-year-old daughter standing behind her.

All three of them mimic Kris's line from this week's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, "It's incredibly taxing," from the show as they do so. It's draining to be here, emotionally, physically, and spiritually.

During the filming of the ridiculous video, all three participants wear sunglasses and maintain expressionless straight faces; Stormi, however, gets into the sound by adding some attitude to her delivery.

Considering Pov as the family's most hipster member, Kylie tagged the clip with that remark. The sequence from which the clip was taken depicts Kris discussing the effects of Blac Chyna's defamation lawsuit on her and her family.

The 66-year-old revealed in a confessional that Blac Chyna is suing her, Khloé, Kylie, and Kim for defamation of character and interference with her reputation.

She said, "As a mother, I'm very protective of my children, and it's draining." Being here is draining on every level: the emotional, the physical, and the spiritual.

Kris continued, "I can't say anything about it; I don't want to contribute to the drama, but I want to keep my mind off it right now, so I'm going to spend some time with Kylie."

To this day, my mum remains the person I most admire. She added that she raised a hundred children and managed to keep everything running smoothly, which impressed her greatly. The cosmetics tycoon had previously spoken about the challenges she faced returning to work after giving birth to a son.