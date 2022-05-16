Still irresistible, Uma Thurman shows you how to pair a jacket and blouse this spring. The actress was spotted on the set of a new film project

Reporters captured the Pulp Fiction and Gattaca star on the stage of The Kill Room in New Jersey.

For filming the next scene, the stylists chose the actress a bow that is ideal for a business meeting: a stylish light beige blouse with fantasy details, a fitted gray-green jacket, cropped jeans, and black leather loafers. The outfit of the star was complemented by a capacious burgundy bag and large mother-of-pearl earrings.

In Murder Room, 52-year-old Uma Thurman will reunite with Pulp Fiction co-star Samuel L. Jackson. In the center of the plot is the story of a killer who falls to resolve a complex money-laundering scheme. In a promising project, Thurman got the role of an art dealer, and Jackson played a crime boss.

