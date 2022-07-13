Steve Martin Upset That Selena Gomez Didn't Get Nominated For An Emmy

Selena Gomez , Steve Martin, and Martin Short star in one of Hulu's most successful shows, Only Murders in The Building as an unlikely trio that solves murder mysteries in the Upper West Side Apartment building. The show has been widely praised by fans and critics alike and has received many nominations for this year's Emmys . The show's second season just started streaming on the 28th of June and it has already been approved for a 3rd season.

The show has earned almost 17 nominations including Martin Short and Steve Martin receiving acting nominations, the show receiving an Outstanding Comedy Series nomination, and Nathan Lane and Jane Lynch even landed nominations for their guest roles in the show. No one is surprised that the show is all over the Emmy nomination list but there is one thing that fans, critics, and the cast and crew of the show are unhappy about; Selena Gomez has not received any nomination for her acting work in the show.

Gomez is without one of the favorite parts of the show for most viewers and the Emmys have received a lot of backlash for snubbing the singer-turned-actor.

One of the actors on the show, Steve Martin spoke out on the subject himself. While Martin was happy about his own nomination, he expressed his unhappiness over Gomez not being nominated and stressed that she was an integral part of the show. Martin's full quote is as follows:

"Yeah, we’re very happy we got a lot of nominations. We’re a little dismayed that Selena [Gomez] didn’t get nominated because she’s so crucial to the trio, to the show. She kind of balances us. In fact, in some ways you can say that we got nominated because of her balance in the show. But we’re happy that she is nominated as executive producer on the show. She’s a big asset for us."

Season 2 of Only Murders in The Building is streaming on Hulu now.