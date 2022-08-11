Steve Martin Announces Retirement After Only Murders In The Building Is Finished

Steve Marin is one of the most renowned and respected comedic actors in Hollywood and his career reaches all the way back to the 70s when he first rose to prominence. Ever since then, he has had an impressive catalog consisting of projects like The Jerk, Roxanne, Planes, Trains & Automobiles, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Bowfinger, Father of the Bride, and The Pink Panther. The most recent addition to Martin's list of amazing projects he has been a part of includes the hit Hulu TV series Only Murders in the Building where he stars alongside singer and actress Selena Gomez and long-time pal Martin Short.

Ony Murders in the Building is on its second season now and on popular demand, its third season is already under production. The show has been a massive hit with audiences and critics alike and has received various Emmy nominations as well.

Martin plays the character of Charles-Haden Savage on the show who was once a television actor but now teams up with Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) to start a true crime podcast and investigate a murder in the apartment building which they all share. The series brings mystery and comedy together and the amazing chemistry of the three lead actors is one of the main reasons that the show has been so successful.

However, despite the show's massive success or perhaps because of it, Steve Martin has announced that after the show ends, he will not be picking up any more acting gigs, no matter how big or how small. His exact statement while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter is as follows:

"When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others. I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."

The announcement is disheartening to most fans but Steve has had a very illustrious and very busy career and if anyone has earned a leave of absence, it's the Only Murders in the Building star.