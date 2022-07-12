Steve Burton Files For Divorce Two Decades After Being Married To Estranged Wife Sheree Burton

Steve Burton is an incredible American actor who is best known for his role as Jason Morgan in the show "General Hospital". He's an incredibly talented man and thus has created many movies and shows that the world adores. In his prime, he worked exceptionally hard and gained thousands of followers all in a few days. However, while a star's acting career may be blooming, the same can't always be said for their personal lives.

Steve Burton has been married to Sheree Burton for 23 years however the couple has recently-separated. They announced their separation in May. He also recently confirmed that he had filed for divorce from his wife and they had chosen to go their separate ways. Steve had mentioned the 1st of March as the official separation date and the reason for the divorce is irreconcilable differences between the two.

Sheree has recently announced her pregnancy with her fourth child. However, Steve claims that this child is not his so he chose to separate. He did however mention that the two are still co-parenting the three beautiful children that they have. He mentioned that during this time, his family and himself would love to keep their affairs private.

Steve and Sheree met on the set of "General Hospital" and were married in 1999. They have two daughters named Makena who is 18, Brooklyn who is 7, and a son named Jack who is 16.

Sheree recently announced her pregnancy on an Instagram story with her side profile showing off her baby bump. She captioned the picture "Life sure is full of surprises!" However, Steve has denied that the child is his.

The announcement came after Steve had been fired from "General Hospital" after not complying with the show's Covid 19 vaccination policy. Now he is a part of the show "Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem" through the network Peacock. The show is a spinoff of the original show. The show began airing on Monday and episodes are to show until July 15.

Fans who looked to the couple as a power couple are heartbroken by the news. However, they do respect the actor's wishes to be given privacy during this time and hope that both parties find happiness.