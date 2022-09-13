Star Of The Squid Game, Lee Jung-Jae, Wins First Ever Emmy For Acting In A Drama

On Monday night, the award for best variety sketch series was presented by Lee Jung-Jae and Jung Ho-Yeon, two of the actors up for acting awards in the Netflix original series "Stranger Things." They were assisted in their presentation by the Red Light, Green Light doll, which became a cultural phenomenon thanks to its appearance in the show's pilot.

Lee, 49, and Jung, 28, skilfully pause at the evil doll's proclamation of "Red light!" and then, upon receiving a "Green light!" proceed to advance toward the middle of the stage while the show's snipers watch from the wings.

Jung wished the assembled party "good luck, making it up here beyond the doll." Lee quipped that the victor might end up being a loser before he and his partner gave the prize to Saturday Night Live.

Four actors from Squid Game, Lee and Jung, are nominated for Emmys, and the show is also competing for outstanding drama series. The gripping Korean drama, which debuted in September 2021, follows 456 individuals as they play in a series of deceptively easy children's activities for the chance to win $40 million.

And the twist is? Everyone's life is on the line in Squid Game, as the games are extremely dangerous. If a player loses, they will be eliminated from the game. During an interview with the Associated Press in November of 2021, the show's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, announced the preparations for a second season of the South Korean survival drama.

So, he told the AP, there's been a lot of pressure, desire, and affection for a second season. So it's almost as if you're giving us no room for maneuvering. However, I can confirm that there will be a season two. This is what I'm pondering at the moment. My current state is one of planning. Nonetheless, I do not believe it is yet possible to predict precisely when or how that will occur.