Star Anya Taylor-Joy Sparks Marriage Rumors

Most recently, British actress Anya Taylor-Joy was spotted wearing an engagement ring on her finger.

The Network suggested that the boyfriend of the actress, rock musician Malcolm McRae , proposed to her.

The star of the TV series "Queen's Move" did not confirm the news about the engagement, but the other day her fans only became more suspicious.

The couple was photographed on a walk-in Sydney, and on the very finger of Taylor-Joy already flaunted already two rings.

One-with an emerald and diamonds, which she lit up last month, and the second - rather modest and concise, with a very tiny diamond.

The couple does not make their relationship public. Their romance became known a little over a year ago. And as a couple on the red carpet, they made their debut only in February of this year - at the Oscar afterparty.

Anya does not talk about her personal life; only once she is slightly frank, explaining how Malcolm conquered her.

"I finally found someone who will happily sit with me in silence and just read. In fact, we are both 80 years old and at the same time 7, and it suits us," the actress admitted.

In a previous post, Anya Taylor-Joy does not enjoy her personal life, but recently the actress has started appearing on special occasions with her boyfriend.

Fans felt that a stormy romance with Malcolm McRae was turning into something else. The engagement ring confirmed the fans' estimates.

So, the next day, the paparazzi snapped a picture of Anya with a smile as she stepped out of the private jet: a magnificent jewel glittered on the ring finger of the star of the TV series "Queen's Move."

An airport employee told the Daily Mail: "She jumped out of the plane and then saw her driver flashing her ring before boarding the car. She either showed them or danced. Either way, She looked excited. "