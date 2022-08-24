Sports Announcer Who Falsely Claimed That Matt James Was Single Receives Criticism From Rachael Kirkconnell

Rachael Kirkconnell wants everyone to know that Matt James is unquestionably single. While the former Bachelor star competed in the Monster Energy Big3 Celebrity Game over the weekend, the 25-year-old accompanied her boyfriend to the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

James, 30, was captured on camera on Monday making a shot, and Kirkconnell claimed the sportscaster could be heard saying, "Ladies, he's single!" multiple times throughout the game.

She captioned the video, "Anytime Matt would do something, announcer: 'Ladies, he's single. "what the heck? Literally ten times over."

James is not a virgin, as fans are aware. After a short but public separation after season 25 of The Bachelor, he and Kirkconnell started dating in 2021. Despite the unpleasant incident on Monday, Kirkconnell nevertheless took pleasure in the basketball game.

The reality tv star posted a picture with her sister Trinity, who was also present at the event, earlier that evening. She included other videos of James demonstrating his basketball skills on the court.

"This weekend, Matty was able to participate in the Big3 celeb game! I adore being a ball girlfriend! "On her Instagram Stories, she described one of the videos. Kirkconnell recorded another video of James and Rob Gronkowski, the captain of the opposing side and a prominent NFL player, facing off on the court.

She joked beside the clip, "He didn't stand a chance." @gronk 'and one' lmaooo

James posted the action to Instagram along with a photo of Gronkowski being guarded by him just before the former NFL tight end successfully made a shot while dribbling the ball around James.

James, a wideout for Wake Forest University's football team, cracked a joke in the description of the video, "POV: Getting bullied as an adult. " Kirkconnell had previously adopted the role of James' encouraging girlfriend during his athletic endeavors.