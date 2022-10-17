South Korea's World Expo Bid Gets A Boost From A Free BTS Concert In Busan

The seven members of the famous band got back together on Saturday in Busan to give the city a one-of-a-kind musical concert. The announcement of a new chapter in the band's history involving solo musical endeavors took place in June and has been in effect for the past four months.

Still to Come in Busan is a free event put on in the port city to support South Korea's quest to host the World Expo in 2030.

According to NBC News, the Busan Asiad Main Stadium was packed with supporters of the K-pop trio. At the same time, extra fans gathered across the city at an additional 12,000 locations to watch the performance live-streamed on enormous screens. As reported by the Yonhap News Agency, it is estimated that there were a total of 52,000 individuals present at the concert who were physically present in the stadium, with thousands more people viewing the show from various locations throughout the city.

Before this, BTS had been selected to serve as the official ambassador for the World Expo 2030 in Busan. It is anticipated that the decision about which nation will play host to the World Expo in 2030 will be made the following year.

At the concert, members of the band discussed getting back together for an exceptional performance, which comprised a lengthy setlist including singles such as Butter and Dynamite, both of which had topped the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States.

They ended the night with an extended version of Yet to Come (one Of most Lovely Times), which is a track off of their most recent anthology album Proof, which, fittingly, also carried the title of their historic gig.

According to CNN, group leader RM, 28, assured fans at the concert, "If the seven members of BTS feel as strongly, and if you guys have trust in us, we will conquer whatever comes to us in the future, and we will perform with you guys and make music." We ask that you place your trust in us.