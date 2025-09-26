Sonja Morgan Teams Up With Teresa Giudice and Ashley Darby For Tampa Bay Charity Event

Instagram/@ashleyboalchdarby

Recently, Sonja Morgan had the opportunity to reunite with Teresa Giudice and Ashley Darby for a charity fashion show in Tampa Bay. The trio supported its cause by raising funds for the community in need surrounding the Tampa Bay Fashion Experience. An amusing behind-the-scenes photo was put up post-event, which stirred both positive and negative reactions from the followers.

Advertisement

There’s hardly a day when these three reality TV giants are together in a room-all thanks to Sonja Morgan for making it happen. She treated the Instagram-followers to a behind-the-scenes look at what appeared to be a glitz-filled worthwhile cause evening with the Tampa Bay Fashion Experience, which gives back to the community. Morgan expressed her excitement about working with the ladies; gave shout-outs to Teresa Giudice and Ashley Darby; and then spilled an insider tidbit: Giudice had to hold the back of her dress probably for the whole night. What a true gal!

The post had fans clamoring in excitement, all lamenting that they weren’t there “OMG stop!!!!! I would have loved to have met you!!!! Dream housewife to party with!” At large, this seemed to catch the mood of many fans of regret and exuberance. Another commented on behalf of many of those who missed that star-studded gathering: “I’m so sad I missed my friends when they were in town.”

But, as with any star-studded affair, not all comments were congratulatory. Soon, most of the conversation turned sharply toward Ashley Darby and her looks and appearance. One bluntly said, “Oh my God I can’t believe that’s Ashley. She’s looking so different and older. She used to be so bubbly and cute,” while another followed, “Looks nothing like Ashley,” followed by a third, even harsher: “Geez-us Ashley done EXPLODED… and lost her twinkle.” Such comments reveal the extreme and usually unfair criticism that celebrities endure regarding their looks; this is a classic storyline in celebrity culture.

In any event, with charity at its core, outshone any fashion statement or critique. One enthusiast even felt charity could be applied and asked Morgan directly: “Would you support lake cleaning in Serbia? Or do you know how to connect with Bezos’s Earth foundation that supports sthg like this project? Xoxo looking good.” This demonstrates how the fans tend to view celebrities as potential avenues for larger humanitarian efforts, hoping for influence from them beyond the red carpet.

Advertisement

In collaboration with Macy’s and Nordstrom, the social function offered despite glamour with a cause for Hilton beauty. While social media will forever be spotted with opinions about everything from hairstyle to wardrobe choice, the night was truly marked by generosity and teamwork. Powered by mirror-shines from past events, it gave a thrust to remind that amid the glam, these stars take advantage of their platforms for giving back. The night is remembered for launching waves of fashion, friendship, and philanthropy, intertwining that glitz never fails to top philanthropy. Sonja’s collaborative spirit was on full display, and she later shared some poolside fun with fans.