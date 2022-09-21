SNL's Chris Redd Is The Show's Most Recent Cast Member To Leave

The comic, who has been a part of the NBC sketch show for the past five years and has impersonated Kanye West and Mayor Eric Adams among others, is the latest cast member to leave SNL ahead of its 48th season.

One of the greatest privileges of my life has been performing on SNL. Five years ago, I stepped into 30 Rock knowing it was a fantastic opportunity for development, Redd, now 37, said in a statement. I owe a debt of gratitude to Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL for allowing me to meet people who would become some of my closest friends and for giving me moments I will never forget. To put it simply, I am utterly indebted to every one of you.

Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?, Redd's upcoming HBO Max comedy special, will feature him after his departure. In addition to his role as Eddie in the upcoming Universal feature picture Cyber Monday, he will also provide his voice for a leading role in a Broadway Video and Audible production.

When Redd first joined SNL in September 2017 for season 43, he was a featured player; he was later moved to the repertory cast in 2019. In 2018, Redd won a Primetime Emmy for best original music and lyrics for his work on the series for the song "Come Back Barack."

His departure is part of a larger trend of cast members leaving before Season 48 begins. Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson, four regulars, all departed the show after the 47th season finale.

People magazine reported earlier this month that Melissa Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari will not be returning for Season 48 of Saturday Night Live. Lindsay Shookus, the longtime producer and head of talent for the sketch programme, also said she was leaving in August.