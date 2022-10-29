SNL Veteran Amy Schumer Will Host For The Third Time

Amy Schumer will soon be making her triumphant return to the illustrious Studio 8H at Saturday Night Live.

The news that the comedian will host Saturday Night Live for the third time on November 5 was shared on SNL's official Instagram page on Thursday. Steve Lacy will perform as the musical guest.

On October 10, 2015, and again on May 12, 2018, Schumer, now 41 years old, served as the host of the famous long-running weekend sketch comedy show.

Her most recent appearance was on October 21, during Kim Kardashian's hosting stint, in which the SKIMS founder recruited a procession of celebs, including Blake Griffin, Chris Rock, John Cena, Jesse Williams, Chace Crawford, and genuine Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron for a comedy parodying The Bachelor. But, of course, Chace Crawford was the real Bachelor Nation star.

Later, during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian, now 41 years old, disclosed that Schumer had assisted her with her monologue.

Most recently, Schumer has made her comedic comeback to the small screen with the premiere of the fifth season of her acclaimed comic series Inside Amy Schumer.

Bringing back this event has been such a fantastic experience overall. Early in the month, Schumer, now 41 years old, shared an exclusive statement with People.

She stated that all she wanted was to make other people laugh and that she was pretty proud of this next season. It's crazy to think that episodes we did almost a decade ago are still relevant to audiences today, but the fact that they are has helped me realize that we can make similar content once more. The NBC sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live airs every Saturday at 11:30 p.m. Eastern Time