Slimmer Emilia Clarke looks stunning in a sandy knit suit

The actress has changed a lot in three years. Last Thursday in London, at The Playhouse Theatre, the premiere of Anton Chekhov's comedy play "The Seagull" took place, in which 35-year-old Emilia Clarke played one of the main roles.

The "Mother of Dragons" has not been a frequent guest of social events lately - according to rumors, due to the fact that she had health problems and put on weight. That evening the hall was full; everyone wanted to see Emilia.

After the performance, the actors went out to the audience to discuss the premiere. Clarke wore a sand-colored knit dress, consisting of a sleeveless crop top and a high-waisted skirt.

She wore pointed white high-heeled shoes that added inches to her height. Her hair is pulled back into a messy bun, from which strands are framing her face fall out, and the makeup is done in calm pink tones with an emphasis on the eyes.

It was noticeable that the actress returned to perfect shape and is now ready to demonstrate it by choosing elegant outfits.

In a previous post, Emilia Clarke became famous for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the television series Game of Thrones.

Khaleesi and the mother of dragons, became known throughout the world for her platinum blonde, which is still copied by many.

The increased popularity of the British actress also contributed to the interest in the girl from the fashion community.

Dolce & Gabbana appointed the star as their ambassador, and the actress is dressed for social events by Versace, Miu Miu, and Dior.

Emilia Clarke prefers dresses that accentuate her feminine figure. The actress relies on a floor-length with a deep neckline, revealing arms, an emphasis on the waist, and a cutout on the back.

The star regularly opts for dresses in red shades, which are supported by a laconic hairstyle and lipstick to match the main outfit.