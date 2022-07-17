Slim Kim Kardashian In A Blue Swimsuit On The Beach Delighted Fans

41-year-old Kim Kardashian rested on the beach of the Turks and Caicos Islands. The American reality TV star showed off her sexy figure.

The ex-wife of Kanye West spent a vacation on the beach in the company of children and her younger sister. Thinner Kim looked great in a bright way.

The star of the reality show "Kardashian Family" let down her long blond hair and completely abandoned makeup. Kim wore a bright blue swim top and white swim trunks from her own brand SKIMS collection.

The mother of four basked in the sun with her 6-year-old son Saint. The kid put on a blue military print T-shirt and blue shorts for the beach. Kim joined her son and played with him in the water.

Fans of Kardashian admired her perfect forms. "Very slender, Kim!" "Delighted by the changed figure," "Amazingly thin waist! Impressive", "The cutest mommy," and "Charming and very beautiful," the fans discussed.

Kim also released a snapshot in which she captured a moment from her vacation. The billionaire posed with four children.

The whole family was dressed in black bathing suits. Kim was wearing a sexy bikini: a bandeau top and thong panties.

9-year-old North wore a one-piece swimsuit with a cutout on the side, 6-year-old Saint posed in a gray military T-shirt, and black shorts, 4-year-old Chicago in a cute top with a lock and swimming trunks sat in her mother's arms, and 3-year-old baby Psalm in T-shirt and shorts played with sand.

After a vacation on the island, the mother with four children went to New York. There the family visited an amusement park. Kim, along with her daughters, rode the attraction and looked at the fish and other marine life in the aquarium.

In a previous post, The ex-wife of Kanye West got into the lenses of street photographers. Kim, along with North, showed a family sense of style. The thinner Kardashian chose a total-black outfit for the next release.