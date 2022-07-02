Slim Eva Longoria made a splash in a dress with most fashionable cuts

This year, Eva Longoria never ceases to delight us with her appearances. The Desperate Housewives star made a splash at Cannes, where she tried on some pretty racy outfits. And now, she decided to show off her built figure in all its glory at the Taormina Film Festival-2022.

On the red carpet, the actress appeared in a breathtaking black dress with a translucent tulle bodice embroidered with beads and a satin skirt.

The outfit emphasized the feminine shape of the celebrity and focused on the waist - this effect is achieved through extremely fashionable cuts on the sides.

By the way, not only Longoria who uses this fashionable technique. Many influencers and even royal people, for example, Queen Letizia, managed to choose him. True, unlike the actress, she chose a much more restrained style of dress.

Internet users, by the way, are delighted with Eva's new outfit. They can't take their eyes off her slim figure. Now, according to some fans, the celebrity looks more fit than before the first birth.

Recall that after the birth of her son Santiago, she began to eat right and exercise regularly to achieve such a result.

On Stage Andrea Iervolino smiled at the frustrated housewife actress, playing with some smart leather shoes to complete her look.

Eva was also snatched along with Argentine screenwriter Lucia Poinzo, 45, who was stunned in a loose red dress with some nude strappy sandals.

Elsewhere, she and Andrea chatted with producer Chiara Tilesi, director Maria Sole Tognazz, 51, and actress Sofia Carson for a group photo.

Sofia, 29, looked dramatically incredible in a two-tone dress that came with a sleeveless black ballerina-style bra and leaned down in a white, floor-cleaning toll train.

She paired it with black gloves and braided her hair into a smart updo, her bangs on one side.