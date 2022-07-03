Singer R Kelly, 'I Believe I Can Fly' sentenced to 30 years in prison

He was found guilty of sexual exploitation and human trafficking. "I Believe I Can Fly" R&B singer Ar Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In the fall of 2021, the musician was found guilty of the sexual exploitation of women and underage girls.

Then, in 2021, it was said that R Kelly could face a life sentence. In addition to sexual violence and pedophilia, the singer was engaged in blackmail and human trafficking: he created a criminal gang that involved girls in prostitution.

One woman, identified only as Angela, called the singer "Pied Piper," who "grew in mischief" with each new victim, while others, who were not named, testified that she had lost her soul.

Dressed in khaki and black glasses, Kelly declined to comment and did not respond to a request for comment.

Ar Kelly has been talking about criminal activity and peculiar addictions for a long time.

Back in the mid-1990s, at the age of 27, he married 15-year-old singer Alia and became the producer of her debut album with the telling title "Age Is Nothing But A Number" ("Age is just a number").

In the 2000s, he was sued several times with accusations of having affairs with teenagers, but R Kelly managed to hush up these stories. In 2008, the musician was accused of possession of child pornography, but the jury returned a verdict of not guilty.

Seriously, R. Kelley took up only a few years ago - the #MeToo movement helped. In 2019, Lifetime released the documentary series Surviving R. Kelly .

The singer's manager Donnell Russell tried to prevent the release of the film: for example, in 2018, he threatened the New York cinema hall with a weapon, demanding that the show be canceled.