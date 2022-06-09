Singer Olivia Rodrigo stepped out in a vintage 1987 Jean-Paul Gautier dress

Singer Olivia Rodrigo appeared on the red carpet of the MTV Movie & Video Awards in a Jean-Paul Gautier dress, which is 16 years her senior. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

The 19-year-old performer chose a black Jean Paul Gautier corset dress, created in 1987 to enter the red carpet of the music awards. She completed the look with silver earrings, a large number of rings, and black shoes with low heels.

Olivia Rodrigo won the Best Music Documentary award for Driving Home 2 U. In the film, she travels from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles, talking about the making of her debut album, Sour.

It became one of the best-selling in 2021.

"This album means so much to me," the singer said from the stage. — It was very interesting for me to make a film, giving it context and meaning.

I made Driving Home 2 U for my fans who couldn't see me on tour."

