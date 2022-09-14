Singer Mariah Carey Has Put Her Home In The Atlanta Area On The Market For $6.5 Million

After a burglary in late June, the 53-year-old Grammy winner put her nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom mansion up for sale in Sandy Springs, Georgia, for $6.5 million. Shanna Bradley of Christie's International owns the listing.

The 1951 home is located in a gated community in the Atlanta suburbs, and it is perched on a hilltop with 4.2 acres and a fence all around it for privacy. The three-car garage, which is part of the house's circular driveway, is complemented by the brick exterior, white columns, and typical southern architecture of the Stephen Fuller-designed home.

French doors that lead to the backyard let plenty of sunlight into the living room. The mansion has gorgeous embellishments all through it, such as crown moulding, millwork, vaulted ceilings, and arched doors.

The kitchen is the focal point of the home and features a big marble island, custom-made cabinets, a bright breakfast nook, and high-end appliances.

The master bedroom is enormous, and it has its own private balcony, fireplace, built-in shelves, morning bar, luxurious bathroom, dressing area, and large closet with bespoke shelving and storage.

On the enormous patio level, there is a separate sitting area and fireplace for guests to use. The property features a studio, a home cinema, a fitness room, a tennis court, a large entertainment pavilion, many gardens, and a heated in-ground pool.

Police documents acquired by PEOPLE indicate that 27-year-old Kenzel Walker committed a burglary at the Carey residence in late June. The report states that the thief entered the residence by forcing open a door in the backyard.

It was unclear whether Walker had filed a plea or hired an attorney to speak on his behalf at the time. In 2017, TMZ reported that Carey's Los Angeles house was broken into again, this time resulting in the loss of $50,000 worth of handbags and sunglasses.