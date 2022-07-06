Singer Harry Styles has canceled his performance in Copenhagen after several people were killed near the concert venue

A few hours before the artist was supposed to take the stage, there was a shooting at the Field's shopping center in the Danish capital.

"I am heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I love this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I am devastated for the victims, their families, and all who are suffering. Be together. Please take care of each other," Styles tweeted.

Earlier it became known Four people were also seriously injured: two Danes and two Swedes are in serious condition. Presumably, the fire was opened by a 22-year-old man.

In a previous post, Harry Styles performs at a charity concert after the Texas shooting.

British musician Harry Styles held a charity concert in support of the Everytown for Gun Safety organization, which leads the fight against violence and the use of weapons, reports Variety.

The singer admitted that he was shocked by the recent death of 19 children in a shooting at a Texas school.

"Like all of you, I was absolutely devastated by the recent spate of mass shootings in America. The tragedy culminated in the recent shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas," he wrote on his Instagram.

The singer promised that all proceeds from ticket sales during his US tour would go to the Everytown Foundation. He plans to raise at least $1 million to prevent such incidents.

Among other celebrities, Taylor Swift joined the condolences to the victims of the tragedy and their relatives. On her Twitter, she wrote that her heart is "filled with anger and grief."

Earlier, Matthew McConaughey also spoke about the shooting in Texas. According to McConaughey, the American community has failed in its attempt to be held accountable for the rights given to it. You need to exhale, apologize and accept this tragic reality as the status quo.