Simu Liu Talks About Future Of Shang-Chi At San Diego Comic-Con

The famous comic book character of Shang Chi was introduced into the world of live-action movies on the 2nd of September 2021 in Marvel's Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. The film featured actor Simu Liu in the role of the titular character and was a raging success with both critics and fans. The film did so well with audiences that it was almost immediately given the green light for a sequel and fans began speculating what settings they could see Simu Liu in next.

The answers to such questions are usually revealed at one of the biggest events of the film industry, the San Diego Comi-Con. When Marvel head Kevin Feige appeared at the event to announce what fans could expect from Marvel in the coming years, everyone present at the event was almost certain that the Shang Chi sequel was going to be announced, but surprisingly, it wasn't. The lineup of movies for the next 2 years included many exciting names including the mega announcement of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars but the Shang Chi sequel was nowhere to be seen.

However, Simu Liu has stated that even though a movie with his character's name in the title was not present in the presentation, he is pretty sure that he will be keeping very busy in the world of Marvel. Here are his exact comments at the Comic-Con:

“I don’t want to jump the gun or anything, but I feel like there might be room for me in a couple of those, wouldn’t you say? I was watching the presentation basically from Twitter and being like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna be busy. I’m gonna be busy the next few years.’”

Advertisement

It is true that many of the films announced at Comic-Con are crossover events, especially the two new Avengers films which will be assembling a new team under the banner and it is highly unlikely that a fan-favorite character like Shang Chi would be left out of the ensemble. Fans are excited to see where the roads of the Marvel Cinematic Universe lead Shang Chi.