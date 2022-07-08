Shivon Zilis Gives Birth To Secret Twins Of Elon Musk Who Wants To Populate the Earth

Elon Musk is one of the richest people in the world. He's known as one of the biggest entrepreneurs in the world and has been known to be extremely famous throughout the world for everything he has achieved. Elon Musk has welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis.

Elon Musk believes that he is just re-populating the earth. He believes that there is an underpopulation problem occurring in the world and that the declining birth rate in the world is a big issue. Elon Musk is now a father of 10. He encourages others to reproduce as well and grow the population that we're living in.

Alongside his statement, he also congratulated those with large families and stated that they were doing the right thing. The twins birthed have been decided to have Elon Musk's last name and Shivon's last name as their middle name. The original names of the children have not been disclosed as of yet.

Although this may seem like a recent occurrence, the birth of the twins was just weeks before Elon Musk and his now ex-girlfriend Grimes welcomed their second girl Exa Dark Sideræl that had been born via a surrogate. Elon Musk and Grimes also share a son X Æ A-Xii who is now two years old.

Elon Musk is the father of ten children now. The names of his five children before the singer are Vivian Jenna, Damian, Kai, Saxon, and Griffin. Elon Musk is currently dating "Britney Ever After" actress Natasha Bassett. However, he does share those five children with his ex-wife Justine Wilson. The couple had welcomed their first son Nevada Alexander in the year 2002 however the child had passed away at only ten weeks old because of sudden infant death syndrome.

Even though Elon Musk is having a lot of children, he believes that he is helping the world. He believes that the declining birth rate is the reason for a lot of issues that the world is facing thus he believes that there is more need to populate the earth.