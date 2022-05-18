Shinning Tom Cruise arrived at the celebration of the anniversary of Elizabeth II - And he was instantly surrounded by a crowed of fans. Various events dedicated to the platinum jubilee of Elizabeth II are gradually starting in the UK. On May 15, the guests of Windsor were smitten on the spot - after all, 59-year-old Tom Cruise came to them. Recently, the actor can be seen more often on the set and on the screen than in life - he almost stopped attending Hollywood parties and other social events. But the star of "Top Gun" looks just great.

Tom, as the Daily Mail journalists managed to find out, will play a special role in the upcoming holiday dedicated to the anniversary of Her Majesty. Exactly which one, however, has yet to be revealed. But at the last horse show in Windsor, Cruz almost drew all the attention to himself. As soon as the fans recognized the actor, they immediately surrounded him from all sides.

Katie Holmes' ex-husband looked relaxed in a navy blue ensemble that consisted of jeans, a V-neck long sleeve, and a jacket. He smiled contentedly at the paparazzi and happily chatted with the fans until there were too many of them. As a result, the fans surrounded the star from all sides - at this moment, the situation had to be saved by the police.

"Somehow, I can't even believe that this is Tom" "Wow. He looks simply incomparable!", "The years only suit him," "Now it's very hard to believe in those photos where he had a swollen face," "I wonder why they called Tom Cruise. He is still an American actor, not a British one," Internet users discuss the photo of the paparazzi.

By the way, in one of his early interviews, Tom admitted that he sincerely admires Elizabeth II. Then the actor noted that Her Majesty is an extremely devoted and worthy woman.