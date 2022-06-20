Shiloh Jolie-Pitt showed incredible choreography at a dance school in Los Angeles

Daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, impressed with her talent.

16-year-old Shilo has chosen an energetic hobby: the daughter of star parents is dancing at the Millennium Dance Complex and succeeds in it.

The other day, the girl's instructor, Hamilton Evans, shared a video on social networks in which Shilo dances in the company of other students to the song Lizzo About Damn Time.

Throughout the two-minute dance, Jolie and Pitt's daughter energetically and diligently performs elements of the choreography without ceasing to maintain eye contact with the camera.

Shilo matched the dance style with a black 'The Beatles' t-shirt, baggy pants, and burgundy Vans sneakers.

According to the Daily Mail, the heiress of Jolie and Pitt is extremely talented; she has been dancing for several years and impresses not only fans but also dance school teachers with her success. Star parents are also proud of their daughter and do not interfere with her passion.

Recall that 16-year-old Shiloh became the first biological child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, which is why the media has been closely following her since her pregnancy as the actress.

For this reason, Shiloh was born in Namibia, where the pregnant Jolie fled from the distraught press.

In a previous post, Angelina Jolie appeared in a virtual interview with Entertainment Tonight this week to discuss her new film, Ivan, the One and Only.

The actress spoke about the project and shared that her 14-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was a big influence on her role.

"Well, Shiloh told me years ago that she had read a book she liked and wanted me to read it," she said of the project.

"I read it myself, and then we discussed the plot together and why she loved it so much. Then I started looking into whether it would be made into a movie and found out that the book was sort of in the works but not adopted yet.